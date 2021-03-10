Navi Mumbai: Pollution control board to set up real-time air quality monitoring station at Kalamboli

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has decided to set up a real-time air quality monitoring station at Kalamboli. The proposal for setting up similar station in Kharghar and Taloja are in the pipeline. In an RTI reply, the MPCB informed about the development.

Bhagwan Keshbhat, founder of Waatavaran Foundation, an NGO working on environment confirmed about the decision.

Waatavaran Foundation has been constantly raising the issue of rising health impacts of Air Pollution amongst citizens of Kharghar, Taloja, Panvel city, Kalamboli.

“On March 8, 2021, we received a letter from MPCB in response to our RTI query informing us that they have got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Panvel Municipal Corporation to install Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at Kalamboli,” said Keshbhat.

Besides, the MPCB has also sent proposals to install Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at Kharghar and Taloja MIDC area. Meanwhile regarding the air pollution caused by Taloja MIDC, MPCB has asked Waatavaran to follow up the complaints with Taloja Regional Officer from MPCB.