Navi Mumbai: Political rivalry surfaces amid ward demarcation in NMMC

While hearing over 3,800 objections and suggestions of ward demarcation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) concluded, differences among former corporators within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over new boundaries have started surfacing. MVA is believed to contest the civic election together.

However, former corporator from NCP and Shiv Sena in Vashi have come face to face over new boundaries. While one of them is demanding the previous status of the ward, the other advocates removing a few areas.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from ward number 64 or panel number 27 said that the proposed formulation of ward doesn't include Sector 3 and 6 of Vashi, as they have been merged with the proposed Panel number 28 which is the Vashi Gaon region or ward number 60.

Gaikwad says, "The demography of sectors 3 and 6 of Vashi and Vashi Gaon is completely different and the elected representative will not justify with citizens of both areas,". She added that the previous status quo should be maintained.

This year, following the rise in the number of wards from 111 to 122, the election commission formed a panel of three wards each. There are a total of 41 panels now.

Gaikwad claims that even citizens of sectors 3 and 6 of Vashi had opposed the new formulation of the ward during the hearing held at civic headquarter on February 17. "The hearing was organized on a very short notice, still several residents were present and objected to the decision," said Gaikwad, adding that the aspirations, issues, and demography of the residents are very different in both areas. "Even a section of residents opposed the unpractical ward formation," claimed Gaikwad.

"Sector 3 and 6 comprises of the heterogeneous, multicultural crowd having a vastly different infrastructure from Vashi Gaon. The decision will lead to graver conflicts, uninformed decision making, and under-development of the region," said Rajesh Dawada, a resident of sector 6 in Vashi.

On the contrary, Vitthal More, a former corporator, and Shiv Sena Zila Pramukh says that sectors 7 and 8 of Vashi should also be merged with panel number 28 or ward number 60. More alleged that the ward formation has not done keeping the basic infrastructure like water and sewage system.

The political rivalry between More and Gaikwad is said to be old as Gaikwad had defeated More’s daughter-in-law in the previous election.

