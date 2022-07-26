e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai police to induct new sniffer for bomb detection and disposal squad

Navi Mumbai police already have two sniffers.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai police dog squad has recently acquired a sniffer which will be trained for bomb detection and disposal squad. The name of the new explosive sniffer is Rambo and it will go for a six-month training at the Maharashtra police dog training centre in Pune.

While sharing the photo of the sniffer dog, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh tweeted “This cute Rambo is our new Explosive sniffer to help the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Navi Mumbai Police”.

While talking to FPJ, police commissioner Singh said that Rambo is just two months two old and the Navi Mumbai police have already taken him. “Rambo will be inducted in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Navi Mumbai Police,” said Singh. He added that Navi Mumbai police already have two sniffers.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO and PMC hold joint meeting over a host of subjects
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai police to induct new sniffer for bomb detection and disposal squad

RECENT STORIES

Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha: 19 opposition MPs suspended for rest of the week

Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha: 19 opposition MPs suspended for rest of the week

Mumbai: Senior citizen attacked with a wooden hammer, 1 held

Mumbai: Senior citizen attacked with a wooden hammer, 1 held

2 BSF personnel on UN peacekeeping duty in Congo killed

2 BSF personnel on UN peacekeeping duty in Congo killed

Mumbai: 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted for 5 months; 6 underage boys booked

Mumbai: 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted for 5 months; 6 underage boys booked

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh for insulting women's modesty and sale of obscene material - watch...

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh for insulting women's modesty and sale of obscene material - watch...