Navi Mumbai police to induct new sniffer for bomb detection and disposal squad

Navi Mumbai police dog squad has recently acquired a sniffer which will be trained for bomb detection and disposal squad. The name of the new explosive sniffer is Rambo and it will go for a six-month training at the Maharashtra police dog training centre in Pune.

While sharing the photo of the sniffer dog, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh tweeted “This cute Rambo is our new Explosive sniffer to help the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Navi Mumbai Police”.

While talking to FPJ, police commissioner Singh said that Rambo is just two months two old and the Navi Mumbai police have already taken him. “Rambo will be inducted in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Navi Mumbai Police,” said Singh. He added that Navi Mumbai police already have two sniffers.

