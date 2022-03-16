Navi Mumbai: Police sub-inspector held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police sub-inspector attached to the Mora police station for accepting Rs 10,000 as a bribe.

The PSI had threatened to make the molestation case strong that has been registered against the complainant if he did not give Rs 20,000 to him as a bribe. The PSI reportedly assured him help in the case if his demand is met.

The PSI identified as Sagar Sanjay Pawar (29), had initially demanded Rs 20,000 to help the complainant and was later ready to accept Rs 10,000.

A case under section 354 C (molestation) of IPC was registered against the complainant on March 9 at Mora police station.

The complainant alleged that PSI Pawar kept him waiting in the police station on March 9 and later demand Rs 20,000 to help him in the case. Pawar allegedly threatened him to make the case strong and send it to the court.

As per the complainant, PSI Pawar let him go from the police station after serving a notice to be present in the police station on March 12.

Later the complainant approached the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB Vidyulata Chavan, senior police inspector of ACB Navi Mumbai.

The ACB laid a trap near More fish market in Uran Taluka and caught Pawar accepting Rs 10,000 around 4.50 pm on March 15. Pawar has been booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:38 PM IST