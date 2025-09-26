Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening |

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to open in the coming months, police have raised concerns over traffic and security management and sought 177 new posts for a dedicated traffic wing. The proposal has been submitted by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to the Director General of Police’s office.

Airport Infrastructure and Expected Footfall

The upcoming airport will house four passenger terminals, two runways, a cargo hub, truck terminal, airline offices, banks, hotels, shopping complexes, and key government facilities such as defence and meteorological units. Authorities expect a sharp rise in passenger footfall, cargo movement, and commercial activity in the surrounding areas once the facility becomes operational.

Rising Population and Crime Concerns

Officials said rapid population growth in nodes such as Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Roadpali, Palaspe, Panvel, Karanjade, Ulwe, Uran, and Dronagiri—driven by large-scale construction—could further increase crime rates. Overall, 395 additional police posts are projected to be needed, covering both the proposed traffic wing and the airport police station.

Connectivity Pressure on Infrastructure

Annual projections for NMIA include nearly 360 million metric tonnes of cargo and 90 million passengers. Added connectivity from JNPT Port, Thane, Turbhe, Belapur, Taloja industrial hubs, Atal Setu, the proposed Coastal Road, four metro corridors, suburban railways, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to put significant pressure on road infrastructure, heightening congestion and safety risks.

Staffing Requirements

Currently, Ulwe Police Station, which has jurisdiction over part of the airport zone, has not been sanctioned manpower. Authorities ruled out diverting staff from existing stations, citing growing demands across the city.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Activists To Form Human Chain Against Repeated Chopping Of Almond Tree

An earlier proposal for 216 posts at the airport police station was scaled down by the Finance Department, which recommended approving only 108 in the first phase. Police have now sought immediate sanction of all 108 posts along with the full 177 for the traffic branch.

Police Statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil said, “Once the airport becomes operational, there will be a massive increase in traffic pressure in and around the area, leading to congestion and safety issues. To address these challenges, a separate traffic unit is essential. A proposal has been sent for sanctioning 108 posts for the airport police station and 177 posts for the traffic branch. Approval is expected in the coming days.”