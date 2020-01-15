Navi Mumbai police save woman trying to commit suicide by jumping off from Vashi bridge

On Tuesday, Navi Mumbai Police saved a woman in Vashi while she trying to commit suicide by jumping off from the bridge.

A video of the incident when Navi Mumbai Police was trying to save woman was released on social media by the police. According to Lastestly, the mid-agedd woman was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the Vashi bridge. But due to the immediate response from the police, she was saved and traffic was cleared off from the Vashi Khadi bridge.