Navi Mumbai police rely upon rented trawlers for 144 km coastal security

The security of coastal areas in Navi Mumbai is at God’s mercy. All the seven high-speed boats that Navi Mumbai police have are currently unfit for operation and the police are patrolling the coastal areas with two rented trawlers. There are around 144 km coastal areas under Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction of which 44 km is creek from Airoli to Vashi and 62 km deep sea coastal belt.

Navi Mumbai police had received a total of seven high-speed boats in phases around 8 to 10 years ago. However, over the period, in absence of maintenance, all seven high speeds are lying at different jetties including at Ulwe jetty.

The state government had provided high-speed boats for patrolling at the coastal areas and high seas to check illegal activities including sand mining, oil smuggling, and terrorists’ threats. These boats were used to navigate the whole year except during the monsoon. During the monsoon, these boats were stationed at strategic locations to keep a vigil on activities along with the coastal areas. According to police, apart from 44 km creek from Vashi to Airoli, there is around 60 km deep sea coastal belt that covers from Digha near Thane to Karanja near Uran. There is a port in Uran and a number of jetties for various purposes.

In 2019, the Navi Mumbai police received two trawlers on rent that are being used at two strategic locations. The speed of these two trawlers has less speed in comparison to high-speed boats. However, they can carry more people.

According to police, these boats were in operation till 2018. However, one of them is beyond repairable condition while others are being restored.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said that the repair of two high-speed boats is underway and they will be available for operation in a few months.

In 2016, there was a combing operation in Uran after students had noticed suspected persons in the vicinity. Apart from the port, the Elephanta caves along the coastal area fall under Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction.

