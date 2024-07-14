 Navi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud

Navi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud

Based on the developer's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against four persons under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly cheating a 35-year-old real estate developer of Rs 66.75 lakh in a land deal, an official said on Sunday.

About The Case

The accused forged documents to show a plot in the Ulwe area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township was owned by one of them.

They also fabricated documents of various agreements, and transfer orders of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and gained the confidence of the victim hailing from Sanpada, the official from the CBD police station said quoting a complaint.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Nab Accused Mastermind Of Over 60 Cyber Frauds At Surat Airport
article-image

They allegedly took Rs 66.75 lakh from the victim in the land sale-purchase deal and cheated him, he said, adding the offence took place between December 2021 and January 2023.

Based on the developer's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against four persons under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, he said.

A probe was on into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud

Navi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Discuss Political & Economic...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Discuss Political & Economic...

Maharashtra Council Poll Results: 'Traitors' Identified, Will Be Punished, Says Nana Patole Amid...

Maharashtra Council Poll Results: 'Traitors' Identified, Will Be Punished, Says Nana Patole Amid...

Mumbai: More Than 100 Elderly Devotees Honoured By Matunga Asthika Samaj As Part of Temple’s...

Mumbai: More Than 100 Elderly Devotees Honoured By Matunga Asthika Samaj As Part of Temple’s...

Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva

Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Unauthorised Building In Diva