Navi Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 4 For ₹66.75 Lakh Land Deal Fraud

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly cheating a 35-year-old real estate developer of Rs 66.75 lakh in a land deal, an official said on Sunday.

The accused forged documents to show a plot in the Ulwe area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township was owned by one of them.

They also fabricated documents of various agreements, and transfer orders of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and gained the confidence of the victim hailing from Sanpada, the official from the CBD police station said quoting a complaint.

They allegedly took Rs 66.75 lakh from the victim in the land sale-purchase deal and cheated him, he said, adding the offence took place between December 2021 and January 2023.

Based on the developer's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against four persons under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy, he said.

A probe was on into the case.