 Navi Mumbai: Police Raids At Hookah Parlour In Kamothe; 4 Detained
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police carried out a raid on a Hookah parlour on Saturday night and detained four persons including the manager. The police also seized tobacco products and other materials used at hookah parlour.

The Kamothe police received information that a hookah parlour was run at Om Shivam Residency building in Sector-17, Kamothe. Based on the information, the police carried out a raid on Saturday night around 9 pm. In the raid, the police found that customers were taking puffs. They detain four persons including the hookah parlour manager and customers.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Raut. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. 

