Navi Mumbai: Police issues advisories to celebrate Diwali amid COVID-19 pandemic

Navi Mumbai police have issued advisories to be followed while celebrating the festival of light ‘Diwali’ on Saturday, especially in the backdrop of the COVID 19 pandemic. While stressing the use of social media instead of gathering for celebration, the police also asked citizens to follow the Supreme Court guidelines regarding sound pollution.

Police asked citizens while bursting firecrackers, they must ensure that the sound level should not exceed the permissible level. As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, based on the Supreme Court order to regulate and control noise producing and generating sources with the objective of maintaining the ambient air quality standards in respect of noise, the noise level cannot be more than 55 decibels during the day time in residential areas. Similarly, during the night, it should exceed 45 decibels in a residential area.

The maximum permissible level of sound is in the industrial belt is 75 decibels during the day from 6 am to 10 pm while it should not exceed 70 decibels during the night, 10 pm to 6 am. In a peaceful area, the noise level should not be more than 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels during the night. “The noise level in an area like a hospital should not exceed the permissible level especially near COVID Care centre,” said a senior police official.

Since the state government has not allowed the opening of the temple and shrines, citizens have been asked to celebrate the festival at home. “Senior citizens and children must not step out of their homes and stay at home to celebrate the festival,” said the official. He added that whoever is stepping out of their homes must wear masks and maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of viruses.

In addition, the police have also warned on the sale, buy, or possessing of imported firecrackers. “If anyone is found selling imported firecrackers will be dealt with the law,” said the official.

While avoiding going in crowded areas, citizens are requested to celebrate the festival online or using social media platforms.