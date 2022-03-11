Navi Mumbai: Police halts protest march of villagers opposing civic body's property tax collection

Kharghar police halted the protest march of villagers opposing the collection of tax by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday. The police took them in their custody and later arranged a meeting with the civic chief of PMC. Over 300 villagers had assembled at Kharghar for the protest march on Friday.

Suresh Thakur, president of 95 villages and other PAPs Navi Mumbai, said that they were not allowed to march towards the civic headquarter but they succeeded in creating awareness among villagers for the wrong collection of property tax by the PMC.

During the meeting, the civic chief assured to look into their demands. Villagers are opposing exorbitant high rate of property tax slabs for villagers and they showed the inability to pay. They alleged that the civic body is collecting taxes for many services it does not provide. “We have to say “No service No Tax,” said Thakur.

They also demanded that the 29 villages from Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Taloja MIDC falling under the PMC should be excluded, and for this, the state government can hold a referendum.

In the first week of February 2022, representatives of villagers had threatened to take out a long march from Kharghar to the civic headquarter if the tax collection proposal is not withdrawn.

Villagers alleged that the rate of property tax has increased five times from what they were paying to the Gram Panchayat.

Thakur said that they will continue to push their demand. “All the developed is leased out by CIDCO and the original owner of the land is CIDCO. The civic body should collect tax from the CIDCO, the owner of the land,” said Thakur.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST