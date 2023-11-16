 Navi Mumbai: Police Change Case From Accidental Death To Culpable Homicide As Brother's Demise Unravels Disturbing Conflict With Sister
The deceased Shailesh Sorte,34, residing in Airoli, was initially reported to have succumbed to the consequences of his alcohol addiction

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Maharashtra Police | Photo: Representative Image

Rabale police registered a case of culpable homicide against the sister whose younger brother died in a suspicious circumstance last week. Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death. However, the investigation revealed that the deceased had a quarrel with her sister.

The deceased Shailesh Sorte,34, residing in Airoli, was initially reported to have succumbed to the consequences of his alcohol addiction. However, it has now come to light that he met his demise as a result of an altercation with his sister. Rabale police initiated an inquiry into the matter and subsequently registered a case pertaining to this distressing incident.

According to police, the deceased was addicted to alcohol and he persisted in serving non-veg food in front of his father’s photo who died around 10 days ago, said police.

Shailesh, grappling with addiction issues, was known for returning home in an inebriated state and subjecting his three sisters to physical abuse. The already grieving family had lost their father, Ramchandra, on November 2. The night of November 11 witnessed a tragic confrontation when Shailesh, under the influence of alcohol, insisted on presenting non-vegetarian food in front of his father's photograph, leading to a heated dispute.

During the altercation, the terrified sisters initially reported to the police that Shailesh sustained injuries from a fall while intoxicated. However, further investigation by the police revealed that his demise was a result of a violent confrontation between the siblings. Consequently, a case has been registered against Jyoti Ramchandra Sorte, 36, under section 304 of IPC at Rabale Police Station.

