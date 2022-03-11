Navi Mumbai Police celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Navi Mumbai police held a celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Thursday at Basudev Phadke auditorium in Panvel. Suresh Mengde, Deputy commissioner of police (crime) was the chief guest at the function and representatives of all religions were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, DCP Mengde said that whether it was the 1993 communal riots or the last two years of the Covid period, everyone was taught how to live with people. “Everyone forgot their caste, religion, creed and gave a helping hand to each other and a new picture emerged across the country. It is the envy of other countries that India is a united country,” said Mengde. A similar picture of harmony is seen in Navi Mumbai at every crucial period.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were DCP of Zone 2 Shivraj Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, Social activists Baba Alam, Maulana Mufti Mamun Rashid, Social activist Madhuri Gosavi, Mansi Patil, and Father Paul.

Covid warriors were facilitated by giving certificates and bouquets. While facilitating Covid warriors Mengde said that humanity is the main religion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:45 AM IST