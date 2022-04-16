Navi Mumbai: Police book private company, its promoters for allegedly duping 346 investors of Rs 2.52 crore in investment fraud

The police have booked a Goregaon-based private company and its promoters for allegedly duping at least 346 of its investors to the tune of Rs 2.52 crore on the pretext of providing them lucrative returns on investment. The Navi Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered an offense in the matter and has initiated a probe.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a housewife from Nerul. As per the complainant, in March 2018, through a common friend, she had learned about a private company, which provided double returns on investments. The victim initially invested in the recurring deposit scheme of the company.

As per the victim, the company officials also proposed to the victim if she can also become an agent of their company and told her that she would get 10 percent commission on the investments made by the investors through her referral. The victim then agreed to work as an agent for the company, police said.

"The victim in her complaint has alleged that from March 2019 onwards, the company had stopped paying the returns to the investors. The company then assured its investors that their returns will be paid soon. In February last year, the company officials held a meeting with its investors and told them that the company has suffered huge losses due to the pandemic and that within six to eight months, investors will be paid back their money," said a police officer.

He added, "Later the investors learnt that the company had shut all its operations and the promoters had become incommunicado. The investors then approached the police and got a criminal complaint lodged in the matter. So far, at least 346 investors had lost Rs 2.52 crores in the investment schemes of the company."

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (fraudulent default by the financial establishment) and 4 (Attachment of properties on default of return of deposits) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:13 PM IST