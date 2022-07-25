Navi Mumbai police arrest two for stealing laptop from cars in Digha | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Rabale police arrested two persons from Digha in Navi Mumbai and recovered two stolen laptops from them. The duo stole laptops by breaking glass of four-wheelers. They had committed similar crimes in Mumbai and Thane as well.

The arrested accused were identified as Ajay Ranjit Bhosale, 21, and Sunil Ashok Salve, 30, both residents of Digha in Navi Mumbai.

Dulbad Dhakane, senior police inspector informed that a special team was formed after cases of laptop theft from cars were rising. He said that while investigating a similar case registered on July 12, they nabbed these two accused.

Police recovered two laptops from them worth Rs 80,000. During the investigation, police found that a theft case was registered against Bhosale at Kalwa police station in Thane and Sahar police station in Mumbai.