Navi Mumbai: Podi School in Panvel Honours Grandparents On Their Day | FPJ

Grandparents day was celebrated in Podi School of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). All the children had called their grandparents to school. Ashwini Bhoir, the principal of the school, welcomed all the grandparents with flowers. The children honoured the grandparents present and also saluted them.

Indian family system

“Our ancestors had very thoughtfully designed their family system. A family is a group of people who are related to each other. Human-to-human relationships are created after birth, marriage, or adoption. If we look at the Indian family system, a family consists of parents, siblings, husband and wife, grandparents, and children. Any creature like human or animal or bird loves their family very much. They know that family is the basis of their existence. He cannot imagine life without family. Family is the first teacher in the world,” said Bhoir, the principal of the school.

Mother is very important in our family and grandparents are also very important. Grandparents really give a lot of time to children in the family. In today's fast-paced world, the children get the mental support they need from their grandparents, so grandparents have a unique importance in the family. After that, the headmaster and other teachers of the school had a free chat with the grandparents and this Grandparents Day was celebrated in a very modest way in Podi School.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)