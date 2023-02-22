Navi Mumbai: PMC to set up 450-bed Maternal and Child Care Hospital in Panvel at ₹225 crore

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner and administrator Ganesh Deshmukh presented a ₹2,291.48 crore budget with a surplus of ₹42.29 lakh. The budget focused on creating health infrastructure and education during the 2023-24 financial years.

The civic body which is facing trouble in the collection of property tax due to resistance from citizens has proposed to collect around ₹915.52 crore during the 2023-24 financial year. This amount includes other taxes also.

New Hospital in Panvel

While presenting the budget, the civic chief announced the establishment of a 450-bed Maternal and Child Care Hospital at sector 18 in Panvel (w) at a cost of ₹225 crore. The hospital will be spread over an area of 8000 Sqm.

The seven-storied hospital will have well-equipped facilities such as OPD, inpatient department, intensive care department, neonatal intensive care department, surgery department, laboratory, sonography, X-ray department, blood bank, mortuary and counselling department will be available in this hospital.

9 Health Centres for ₹20 crore

In addition, the civic body has made a provision of ₹20 crore for 9 urban primary health centres approved by the National Health Mission. Each primary health centre will be required ₹2.25 crore.

Similarly, two urban community health centers with 50 beds have been approved under the National Health Mission to provide inpatient services to the citizens and maternity services for women in the PMC jurisdiction.

The civic chief has also proposed four mobile medical units to provide primary, curative and referral health services regularly free of charge to the citizens especially, in the slum areas of the city and the areas far away from the health centers. Rs 1 crore has been made available for it.

Covid Centre to be turned into infectious disease lab

The Rt-PCR lab which was set up during COVID will be converted into an infectious disease laboratory at a cost of ₹2 crores. The civic body will provide free diagnostic tests to the public from this lab.

The civic chief said that the education budget has been prepared keeping future needs. The civic body started an English medium school for junior KG last year. It received an overwhelming response from the citizens.

Based on the response, the municipal corporation will expand to other schools and upto class five, teaching with English medium will be given priority.

