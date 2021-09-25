Navi Mumbai: PMC to obtain Kalamboli COVID-19 health centre by next week - See Pics

A jumbo COVID-19 health centre with over 500 oxygen beds has been set up at Kalamboli and will be used by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The COVID-19 care centre is equipped with an ICU facility which will be used for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Dr Anand Gosavi, chief medical health officer of PMC confirmed that the civic body would get to use the jumbo COVID-19 care centre from next week. “The COVID-19 Care Centre developed by CIDCO is ready with all facilities and the PMC will get it for operation by next week,” said Dr Gosavi.

As per the NITI Aayog report, the third wave of COVID-19 may hit by October and the number of new cases can be more than the second wave.

PMC which mostly relied upon private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients during the first and the second wave of COVID-19 will now use the jumbo COVID-19 care centre in Kalamboli for treatment of patients in the future.

The centre has fully air-conditioned rooms, 635 general beds, 505 oxygen beds, 125 ICU beds, 25 pediatric ICU beds and 24 beds for the mother’s lounge. “The jumbo COVID-19 care centre has access control system, contactless clinics, public address system, WiFi, hot water facility, RO/UV units for drinking water, X-ray facility, ECG facility, liquid medical oxygen plant, D type medical oxygen cylinders, portable oxygen concentrators among other facilities,” said a senior CIDCO official.

PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh along with CIDCO officials had visited the centre on September 6 to check the ongoing work at the jumbo centre.

The COVID-19 care centre with over 500 oxygen beds was set up by CIDCO on directions from Eknath Shinde, Urban Development minister of Maharashtra. The Jumbo COVID-19 care centre has been set up at the Godown of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in Kalamboli.

Like other parts of the state, the Panvel area too witnessed a sharp rise in positive cases of COVID 19 and the available infrastructures are falling short. The Panvel region does not have adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients’ treatment and the district administration and local body have to rely on private hospitals.

The CCI godown was taken over by the revenue department for setting up a dedicated COVID-19 care centre.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:46 PM IST