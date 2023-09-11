Navi Mumbai: PMC To Implement Mission Indradhanushya 5.0 For Vaccinating Children | Representational Image

Mission Indradhanushya 5.0 is being implemented to ensure that children between zero to five years of age and pregnant women are not deprived of vaccination in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. The Executive Committee meeting of Mission Indradhanushya 5.0, Diarrhea Control Program and National Deworming Program was held today at the headquarters in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar directed officers and nurses of each civil primary health centre to execute their responsibilities properly.

This time all members of the executive committee, chief medical officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, World Health Organization representative Dr. Katkar, medical officer Dr. Rehana Mujawar along with all medical officers of 12 civil primary health departments, chief officer Dr. Priyanka Mali and a nurse was present in large numbers.

Indradhanushya 5.0

Immunization is an effective tool to reduce mortality and morbidity among children. The central government has set a goal to eliminate measles and rubella by December 2023, and for this, the central government has decided to implement the Special Mission, Indradhanushya 5.0 program in three phases from August. The first round of the mission has been completed in the municipal area between August 7 and August 12. The Panvel Municipal Corporation has completed about 110 percent of the work.

Under the Special Mission Indradhanushya 5.0 campaign, all deprived beneficiaries who missed their chance, between zero and two years of age, will be immunized with the vaccine. Children in the age group of two to five years who have received the first and second doses of measles, rubella vaccine, as well as booster doses of DPT and oral polio vaccine will also be vaccinated.

Sessions in 228 places

The second round of this campaign will be conducted from 11th to 16th September and the third round from 9th to 14th October.

Meticulous planning has been done to effectively implement this campaign in the municipality. Under routine immunization and Mission Indradhanushya 5.0, vaccination sessions will be started at 228 places within the limits of twelve urban primary health centers to ensure that no child in the municipality is deprived of immunization.