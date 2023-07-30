Navi Mumbai: PMC To Continue Property Tax Revision Campaign After Receiving Overwhelming Response

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Property Tax Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an overwhelming response in the four-day campaign to re-assess property taxes. The campaign started on July 24 and concluded on July 28. After seeing a good response, the civic body continued the drive on July 29, and a total of 1159 citizens rectified or submitted their complaints regarding property tax.

Property owners are encouraged to file their objections

Under this campaign, if there is any error in the measurement of the property's external appearance, if there is a difference in use, or if there is taxation on lease during ownership, the property owners can object. Similarly, the Gram Panchayat area properties are being taxed as per Section 129A. If the property owner has any objection in this regard, they can file their objection.

In addition, if the property owners have any objections regarding the completion certificate, occupancy certificate, or levy of tax from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levy, registration of the name in primary taxation, or correction thereof, they can submit their objection application to the municipality.

“Adjustment of receipts paid during gram panchayat, minor correction in tax assessment, correction in first taxation, property owners should submit their objection application under this campaign in case of taxation of untaxed properties. If property owners are grandmothers, ex-servicemen, if they want to give concessions in property tax bills, they should take advantage of this campaign,” said Ganesh Shete, DMC (Property tax).

Tax drive to continue from July 31 to August 3

After receiving a good response from citizens, the civic body will continue the drive from July 31 to August 3. Officials from the Property Tax department will be available from 10.30 am at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Meanwhile, the civic body warned to not believe messages on social media regarding payment of taxes. “While seeking relief under Section 129A, the property holder should attach the documents related to Gram Panchayat assessment extract and receipt of tax paid to the Gram Panchayat,” said Shete. He added that the application will be examined and taken into consideration. “Also, if the tax is not paid during the gram panchayat period, the property owners should also voluntarily submit the information about the amount along with interest,” added Shete.