Navi Mumbai: PMC starts online registration of marriage from April 1

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken one more step towards digitalisation as it started online marriage registration in four wards from April 1, 2022. Now, citizens do not need to visit the civic offices as they can apply online for marriage certificates.

The 'Marriage Registration Portal' has been started on April 1 and is available for citizens residing in four wards namely in Kharghar (A), Kalamboli (B), Kamothe (C), and Panvel (D) ward offices. Recently the training of the portal was given to the employees of four ward offices.

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the civic body is becoming more and more technology-friendly. After providing the 'PMC TAX APP' and QR code for online property tax payment, now from April 1, citizens will be able to register their marriages online.

Citizens wishing to register can go to this link http://pmc.marriagepermission.com and fill in the details. The details will be scrutinized by the civic officials. Every Monday and Thursday from 10-12 am, applicants seeking marriage registration will be called civic offices for further process.

According to civic officials, citizens will have to bring a set of photocopies of their original documents on the due date. At the same time, they will be given a marriage registration certificate. This facility is also available at civic headquarters.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:43 PM IST