Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees Positive Response Of Eco-Friendly Ganpati, 30 Households Donate Idols |

Navi Mumbai: Around 8,000 household Ganpati idols were immersed across four wards Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.

Under Maji Vasundhara 4.0, Panvel Municipal Corporation has been implementing various activities for a clean, beautiful and pollution-free Panvel. In order to maintain the sanctity of the festival and the awareness of the environment, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the campaign 'Bappa Maja Priyaancha Raja' has been undertaken to celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

The Municipal Corporation has made special preparations for this. For this, various NGOs, NCC, and NSS students of various schools are cooperating with the Municipal Corporation. For the convenience of Ganesha devotees, complete preparations were made at Visarjan Ghats through the coordination of 8 departments namely the Construction Department, Health Department, Electricity Department, Licensing Department, Storage Department, Vehicle Department and Medical Department, Environment Department.

Citizens responded positively to the eco-friendly Ganpati campaign. More than 714 Ganesha idols were immersed in artificial lakes. Along with this, more than 30 idols were donated. Citizens who participated in this campaign "Bappa Maja Pravyancha Raja" were honored with certificates on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)