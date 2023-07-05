Navi Mumbai: PMC Removes Illegal Shops From Footpath In New Panvel |

The Anti-encroachment team of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued its drive against illegal shops. After demolishing unauthorized shops near McDonald Hotel on the Sion-Panvel highway at Kalamboli under its jurisdiction, shops erected along the footpath in New Panvel have been removed.

According to senior civic officials, illegal shops are only obstructing pedestrians, it was giving a bad look at the city. The number of illegal shops was increasing with each passing day.

Shops encroaching footpath removed

“These shops are erected during the night and start a business in the morning and many people could not even know how long such shops are operating,” said an official from the Anti-Encroachment department.

Strict action against unauthorised construction wil be taken: Civic official

On Tuesday, the civic body removed several shops from the footpath. Earlier, the Kalamboli Ward office removed a number of shops near McDonald's shop.

“Strict action will be taken if any unauthorized construction or scrap shop is found in the PMC area,” Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Anti-Encroachment Department, Panvel Municipal Corporation.