Navi Mumbai: PMC plans cycle rally, walkathon, other activities to kick start 'Indian Swachhata League'

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a cycle rally on September 17 in Kharghar to increase the participation of youth in the 'Indian Swachhta League' which will be held from September 17 to October 2.

The Indian Swachhata League is India’s first inter-city competition toward building garbage-free cities. More than 1,800 cities from Leh to Kanyakumari are participating by setting up a team for their city and planning activities that will be undertaken on Seva Diwas, on September 17.

Apart from a cycle rally, a walkathon in Kalamboli, Kharghar and Panvel will also be organised.

The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the youth to participate in large numbers in the rally of the 'Indian Swachhta League'.

Effective implementation of the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign is underway in PMC limits as per the directives of the Union Government. The civic body has formed its team 'Panvel Champions' under the 'Indian Swachhta League' initiative implemented by the central government and the famous international table tennis player Swastika Ghosh from Panvel is going to be the captain of this team.

Civic chief Deshmukh said, "With the aim of creating a clean and beautiful city, a grand cycle rally and padayatra have been organized under this initiative to create public awareness. On September 17, at 7.30 am, a rally will be held at three places in Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel. In order to participate in this rally, the youths should go to the link and register themselves."