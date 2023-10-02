Navi Mumbai: 'PMC Likely To Function In New Building From 2025,' Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to work from its new building, which is currently under construction, from 2025, said the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh on the occasion of the foundation day of the corporation on October 1. He also praised the construction department which contributed a lot in the last six years.

On the occasion, Mr Deshmukh informed that the civic body is working on plans to meet the water needs till 2052. He also reviewed other departments' work while interacting with citizens. “I believe that PMC will make unparalleled progress by the year 2031,” said Deshmukh.

On this occasion, former House leader Paresh Thakur said that Panvel Municipal Corporation is moving in a good direction. “PMC is providing better facilities as compared to other areas in the MMR region. The corporation is likely to be included in the top five liveable cities in the near future,” said Thakur.