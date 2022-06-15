Navi Mumbai: PMC issues notice to remove all unauthorized hoardings, threatens punitive action

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public notice regarding illegal banners and posters across the city.

The civic body asked to remove all unauthorized banners, posters, flex boards or similar hoardings by themselves or the civic body will take stern action.

The civic body also asked all the political parties and common citizens to take permission before putting up hoardings in public or private places or on building rooftops.

The civic body cited the High Court on a PIL in 2011 while issuing the public notice.

The civic body has also requested the citizens to report to the civic administration if they come across any illegal hoardings or posters in their areas.