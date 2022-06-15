e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: PMC issues notice to remove all unauthorized hoardings, threatens punitive action

The civic body also asked all the political parties and common citizens to take permission before putting up hoardings in public or private places or on building rooftops

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public notice regarding illegal banners and posters across the city.

The civic body asked to remove all unauthorized banners, posters, flex boards or similar hoardings by themselves or the civic body will take stern action.

The civic body also asked all the political parties and common citizens to take permission before putting up hoardings in public or private places or on building rooftops.

The civic body cited the High Court on a PIL in 2011 while issuing the public notice.

The civic body has also requested the citizens to report to the civic administration if they come across any illegal hoardings or posters in their areas.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NMMC sees 2,014 new cases in June so far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: PMC issues notice to remove all unauthorized hoardings, threatens punitive action

RECENT STORIES

Child abuse: POCSO case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka High Court

Child abuse: POCSO case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka High Court

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell