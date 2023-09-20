Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds Rally Of Indian Swachhta League 2.0

PMC Holds Rally Of Indian Swachhta League 2.0 |

Following a direction from the Central Government, the Panvel Municipal Corporation is executing Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. It is also participating in the competition "Indian Swachhta League 2.0" and more than 10,000 students and citizens participated in a rally conducted as part last week.

The rally was conducted from Municipal Headquarters to Wadale Lake in Panvel. On this occasion, MLA Mr. Prashant Thakur, the municipal Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, Sandeep Ghosh, father of famous international table tennis player Swastika Ghosh, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, among others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Thakur said that under the guidance of the municipal commissioner, all his teams are working in different fields.

The municipal commissioner Mr. Deshmukh said, "Panvel has developed today due to the contribution of all the citizens." The purpose of this cleanliness rally is to understand duty and responsibility toward the city. This message should reach everyone in society.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)