Navi Mumbai: PMC Finds 334 Buildings Dangerous, Asks For Structural Audit Reports

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

Navi Mumbai: In order to prevent an accident, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to around 334 buildings that were found dangerous in a survey conducted recently to submit a structural audit of the buildings. The survey also found dangerous buildings in CIDCO’s housing project that are hardly 10 years old.

There is a sharp rise in the number of dangerous buildings under the jurisdiction of the PMC. Last year, the number of such buildings was hardly 150 which has now reached 334.

PMC sends notices to all housing societies

A senior official from PMC said that a notice has been sent to all housing societies to conduct relevant structural audits and submit them. “The decision on all dangerous buildings will be taken after getting the audit reports,” said the official. Of the 334 dangerous buildings, 29 buildings have been found at Vastu Vihar and Celebration housing societies which are around 10 years old and were developed by CIDCO.

Apart from them, the maximum number of 183 dangerous structures have been found in ward A or the Kharghar area. This is followed by ward B or Kamothe with 67 dangerous structures. Similarly, the C and D ward, or Panvel has 41 and 43 dangerous buildings respectively.

As per the provisions of sections 53, 54, 55 and 56 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the ward officers in charge of four wards in the municipal area under the direction of Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh to take action against unauthorized constructions and encroachments in the municipal area. “Due to a large number of dangerous buildings, instructions have been given through the municipal administration to submit structural reports to such buildings,” said a ward official from A ward.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 524 buildings declared dangerous by NMMC

Residents asked to vacate dangerous buildings

Many buildings were found dangerous in the survey and residents were asked to vacate immediately. However, due to the COVID situation, residents did not vacate and now the condition of those buildings has worsened. Now, the civic body has asked them to submit audit reports within three months.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)