Navi Mumbai: PMC Demolishes Unauthorised Shops On Sion-Panvel Highway

FPJ

The Anti-encroachment team of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished all the unauthorised shops near McDonald Hotel on the Sion-Panvel highway at Kalamboli under its jurisdiction. The number of illegal shops was increasing with each passing day.

The illegal shops were causing trouble for commuters and motorists using the highway for going towards Pune. Kalamboli Ward Officer, Sadashiv Kavathe started the anti-encroachment drive on Friday. During the drive, a number of politicians called him. However, he did not entertain anyone and even disconnected the call.

There was a heated argument as many illegal shop owners opposed the drive. As per the policy, the footpaths are for pedestrians. “Strict action will be taken if any unauthorised construction or scrap shop is found in the PMC area,” said Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Anti-Encroachment Department, Panvel Municipal Corporation.