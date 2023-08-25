Navi Mumbai: PMC Chief Watches Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-Landing With Civic Employees |

Navi Mumbai: Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with other civic staff watched the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing on the August 23rd evening at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

The event witnessed the presence of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and a multitude of officers and employees from the Municipal Corporation.

About Chandrayaan-3's Soft Landing On Moon

India's ambitious mission to touch down on the moon's southern pole through Chandrayaan-3 has achieved a momentous triumph. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission, a monumental feat and a crowning glory in India's space exploration history has made its successful lunar landing. To mark this epoch-making achievement, the civic chief Deshmukh arranged a jumbo screen to watch the live telecast of this historic event at the Phadke Auditorium.

The collective joy of the officers and employees erupted in resounding applause as Chandrayaan's success was declared. This awe-inspiring launch event also unfolded on digital boards across 10 municipal schools, where young minds had the opportunity to revel in the triumphant lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3.