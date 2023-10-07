Navi Mumbai: PMC Adds 4 More Mortuary Vans To The Fleet

Navi Mumbai: PMC Adds 4 More Mortuary Fans To The Fleet | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made four mortuary vans available to serve citizens residing within the municipal limits. The inauguration ceremony for these mortuary vans took place earlier this week in front of the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

The addition makes a total of 5 mortuary vans in the fleet

Due to the unavailability of mortuary vans when needed, families of the deceased often endure significant hardships and difficulties. Recognizing this issue, MLA Prashant Thakur and a former corporator advocated for the municipal corporation to acquire one mortuary van for each ward committee. Responding to the citizens' concerns, PMC has procured four mortuary vans, one for each ward committee, which are now in operation.

As a result, there are now five mortuary vans in the municipal fleet, including one from the initial inventory and four newly acquired ones. During the municipal anniversary program, Municipal Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh announced that these hearses would offer free services to citizens living within the municipal area. Additionally, the service will be available at a reasonable rate to those requiring it outside the municipal boundaries. Citizens seeking mortuary services can contact the municipal corporation at 022-27458040/41/42 for assistance.

