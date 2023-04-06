 Navi Mumbai photographer Aishwarya Sridhar's work featured in 'The New Big 5'
A total of 146 wildlife photographers work have been featured in the book and Aishwarya Sridhar is the youngest and from Navi Mumbai.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:36 AM IST
article-image

Aishwarya Sridhar, a young wildlife photographer from Navi Mumbai has been featured in The New Big 5, a book on endangered wildlife.

Graeme Greem, a British photographer is founder of the New Big 5 project and author of the book.

A total of 146 wildlife photographers work have been featured in the book and Sridhar is the youngest and from Navi Mumbai.

The book contains an extensive section on other Endangered species from land, sea and sky, including rhinos, cheetahs, giraffes, monkeys, pangolins, snow leopards, bears, lemurs, frogs, insects, birds, turtles, sharks and whales.

