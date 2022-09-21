e-Paper Get App
The driver of the garbage vehicle lost control and hit the man and a car. The car was also damaged in the incident.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Pedestrian dies after NMMC garbage vehicle hit him | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 45-year-old pedestrian died after a garbage vehicle of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hit the deceased on Sunday near Turbhe Naka. The driver of the garbage vehicle lost control and hit the man and a car. The car was also damaged in the incident.

The police registered a case against the driver and detained him.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Kadu, 61, and he was walking along the left side of the road when the garbage vehicle came from behind and hit him. The incident occurred around 11 am near Manas Hotel in Turbhe Naka when he was going to Turbhe MIDC for some work. The vehicle also hit a parked car.

According to police, Kadu came under the garbage vehicle and car and received severe injuries. He was admitted to a municipal hospital but he died around 1 pm during treatment. After the accident, the Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against the driver identified as Rajpa Chalawadi, 45, and detained him.

