Navi Mumbai: Partial impact of 'Bharat Bandh', no trade at APMC

There was a mix response for the Bharat Bandh in Navi Mumbai as most of the retail shops were seen open during the day. However, political parties, as well as farmers' association, were seen protesting against the farm laws enacted by the centre. Traffic at the Sion-Panvel highway was also affected for a brief period after protestors hit the road to march towards Mumbai.

Since traders, Mathadi unions and transporters had already decided to support the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, all five markets fruits, vegetables, spice, grain, and the onion-potato market remained closed. Trades did not take place at all five markets.

As per the administration, a total of 231 tempos and trucks arrived at different markets before 10 am. However, unloading could not be done as mathadi workers were on strike. “These vehicles were carrying essential items from other states and they were already on the way when the decision was taken to shut the market,” informed traders at the APMC’s Grain market.

As the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras along with all Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras and Punjabi Culture and Welfare Association had already extended their support to protesting farmers in the national capital and urged the central government to solve the issues raised by the farmers amicably. People from different Gurudwaras stated protest against the Agri Laws.

Mahendra Gharat, workers’ leader also joined the protest and alleged that the central government is acting like the British. “The Agri law was imposed without taking farmers into confidence to fetch benefits to selected corporates,” said Gharat, adding that the government is working as an agent of the corporate by snatching the livelihood of farmers.

Ravindra Sawant, spokesperson of Navi Mumbai Congress led the protest in Nerul and burnt the copy of the farm laws enacted by the centre.

Mathadi leader and former MLA Narendra Patil and MLA Shashikant Shinde thanked the traders, Mathadi workers, farmers and other sections of the market committee for participating in the nationwide strike on December 8. Patil said that the new farm laws will snatch the livelihood of the mathadi workers. “The state government should look into all the issues and ensure that all issues pertaining to mathadi workers should be sorted out,” said Patil, adding that they will be on token strike on December 14 for their demands.