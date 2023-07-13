Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Representational image | Freepik

A section of parents are demanding air conditioned classrooms in schools run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). A parent has already written to the municipal corporation on this demand.

Sudip Gholap, a city-based activist says that as a parent and a citizen, I believe that it is essential for students to have a comfortable environment to learn and grow.

Hot and stuffy classrooms can negatively impact students' academic performance

“As we are aware, the temperatures and humidity in Navi Mumbai can be quite high, particularly during the summer and monsoon months. Classrooms without air conditioning can become unbearably hot and stuffy, making it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies. This can have a significant impact on their academic performance and overall well-being,” said Gholap.

He added that he urged to consider installing air conditioning units in all classrooms across the NMMC schools to ensure that students have access to a comfortable learning environment. "This will not only benefit the students but also the teachers and other staff who work tirelessly to provide quality education,” said Ghola, adding that he understood that this might involve a significant financial investment, but for children's education and well- being, this should be a priority.