Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Nabs Accused Wanted By UP Police

A murder accused on whom Uttar Pradesh government had placed a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested by Panvel police on Wednesday. The accused identified as Gautam Nirman Gaud, wanted in two serious murder cases in UP, had been in hiding since 2 years. He had committed the murders at his home town, Jhanga in Gorakhpur.

On Wednesday, Gorakhpur police informed Panvel police about a tip off that they had received on the whereabouts of the accused in Panvel. Gorakhpur police told Psnvel police that Gaud was believed to be at Badlapur. The Panvel police then verified if Gaud was involved in any other crimes in the city and then after following due procedures of permission, they continued with the investigation and got the exact residential address of Gaud at Badlapur.

Gaud was then nabbed by Panvel police and interrogated wherein he confessed that he had ran away from his village after the murders and was staying in Badlapur with his wife. He was working as a daily labourer.

After ruling out his involvement in any other crime in the city, Panvel police produced him before Panvel court and sent him to Taloja jail. On Staurday, UP police reached the city and took a transit remand of the accused and took him to UP. “The details of the murder are only known to UP police as we did not investigate the murder and our role was only to nab the absconding accused,” said senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray from Panvel police station.