 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2

Police destroyed the chemicals worth ₹16,000 rupees being used to make the spurious liquor. In addition, the police seized iron pans, plastic drums worth ₹8,000.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Panvel police destroyed around 400 liters of spurious country-made liquor at a forest area in Kalhegaon Lahuji village. Police also registered a case against two persons who fled from the manufacturing site after seeing the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil and Police Inspector Jagdish Shelkar. When a team of Police Inspector Sanjay Galve, Police Constable Mahesh Dhumal, Sunil Kudale, and Manohar Ingle among others reached the spot, two people were seen in the forest keeping an iron pan on the stove and stirring something in the pan with wood. However, they fled after seeing the police. Police destroyed the chemicals worth ₹16,000 rupees being used to make the spurious liquor. In addition, the police seized iron pans, plastic drums worth ₹8,000. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: RPF Seize Liquor Worth ₹21,720 From Kerala Sampark Kranti Express At Panvel Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Bus Collides With Street Pole On Patlipada Bridge, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

Thane News: Bus Collides With Street Pole On Patlipada Bridge, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: Trainee Audit Officials Appreciate NMMC’s Environmental Friendly Initiatives

Navi Mumbai: Trainee Audit Officials Appreciate NMMC’s Environmental Friendly Initiatives

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2

Palghar: Timely Treatment Of Snake Bite At Mahim PHC Saves 2 Lives

Palghar: Timely Treatment Of Snake Bite At Mahim PHC Saves 2 Lives

Nitin Desai Death Probe: Loan Company Under Scanner; 5 Edelweiss ARC Officials Booked for Abetment...

Nitin Desai Death Probe: Loan Company Under Scanner; 5 Edelweiss ARC Officials Booked for Abetment...