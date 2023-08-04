Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Destroy Seized Spurious Country-Made Liquor; Case Registered Against 2

FPJ

The Panvel police destroyed around 400 liters of spurious country-made liquor at a forest area in Kalhegaon Lahuji village. Police also registered a case against two persons who fled from the manufacturing site after seeing the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil and Police Inspector Jagdish Shelkar. When a team of Police Inspector Sanjay Galve, Police Constable Mahesh Dhumal, Sunil Kudale, and Manohar Ingle among others reached the spot, two people were seen in the forest keeping an iron pan on the stove and stirring something in the pan with wood. However, they fled after seeing the police. Police destroyed the chemicals worth ₹16,000 rupees being used to make the spurious liquor. In addition, the police seized iron pans, plastic drums worth ₹8,000.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)