e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation

Navi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation

The accused identified as Mohammad Rizwan Shah allegedly touched a 19-year-old girl inappropriately while delivering food; he however was released by police after he told them that he accidentally touched the girl.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation |
Follow us on

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case against a 27-year-old delivery man of a food aggregator for alleged molestation of a 19-year-old girl while delivering an order.

The incident happened last week when the girl was alone at home. The delivery executive identified as Mohammad Rizwan Shah allegedly touched her inappropriately when he was delivering food.

The girl is a second-year degree student and stays with three other college friends in a housing society at Kon village in Panvel.

According to police, on Tuesday night at around 8:30 pm, they had ordered food from a food aggregator platform. When the survivor opened the door to take the food parcel, the accused Shah touched her inappropriately while handing over the parcel.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 1 killed following building collapse; rescue operation underway
article-image

When he left that place, the girl went to Panvel Taluka Police Station and lodged a complaint. Accordingly, the police registered a case of molestation against the accused. After that, the police registered a case and obtained the photo of the accused from the CCTV footage of the building.

The police traced the accused and called him to the police station for questioning. The accused told police that he accidentally touched the girl while handling the parcel. The police issued a notice and released him.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar said that he will be called again when necessary. Daundkar also said that as per the recent Supreme Court decision, there is no need to arrest the accused in cases where the punishment is less than seven years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Unplanned water cuts affect severely CIDCO areas

Navi Mumbai: Unplanned water cuts affect severely CIDCO areas

Mumbai updates: Mega block between Mulund and Matunga today on Central Railway

Mumbai updates: Mega block between Mulund and Matunga today on Central Railway

Palghar: Man accused of rape, suicide abetment caught after 9 years

Palghar: Man accused of rape, suicide abetment caught after 9 years

Navi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation

Navi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Labour Sena demands bonus for transport employees

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Labour Sena demands bonus for transport employees