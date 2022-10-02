Navi Mumbai: Panvel police books delivery executive of a food aggregator application for molestation |

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case against a 27-year-old delivery man of a food aggregator for alleged molestation of a 19-year-old girl while delivering an order.

The incident happened last week when the girl was alone at home. The delivery executive identified as Mohammad Rizwan Shah allegedly touched her inappropriately when he was delivering food.

The girl is a second-year degree student and stays with three other college friends in a housing society at Kon village in Panvel.

According to police, on Tuesday night at around 8:30 pm, they had ordered food from a food aggregator platform. When the survivor opened the door to take the food parcel, the accused Shah touched her inappropriately while handing over the parcel.

When he left that place, the girl went to Panvel Taluka Police Station and lodged a complaint. Accordingly, the police registered a case of molestation against the accused. After that, the police registered a case and obtained the photo of the accused from the CCTV footage of the building.

The police traced the accused and called him to the police station for questioning. The accused told police that he accidentally touched the girl while handling the parcel. The police issued a notice and released him.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar said that he will be called again when necessary. Daundkar also said that as per the recent Supreme Court decision, there is no need to arrest the accused in cases where the punishment is less than seven years.