Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur threatens to enter CIDCO office without notice due to irregular water supply

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has threatened to enter the CIDCO office without any notice and stay there if the water situation is not improved in Kharghar and Taloja nodes by May 31. He was leading an agitation in Kharghar against the poor supply of water in these nodes for the past couple of months.

“Kharghar node developed by CIDCO has been facing an acute water crisis for the last several months. A number of complaints have been lodged at the CIDCO office regarding the unplanned water supply. There is no drinking water, but CIDCO is giving occupancy certificates for new projects,” alleged Thakur. He added that only 50% of total water is being supplied to these nodes. The BJP Kharghar-Taloja unit had agitated on Friday, led by Thakur.

They have demanded that they should be supplied with a minimum water of 675 liters each family per day and the timing of the water supply for each node should be fixed.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:51 PM IST