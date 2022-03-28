Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA demands property GST grants from state government

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur demanded an adequate GST grant for the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) from the state government during the assembly session last week. Thakur alleged that the civic body was set up in 2016 and the then municipal commissioner had provided incomplete data and thus the civic body is getting a lesser amount than the actual.

The civic body is already facing stiff resistance from citizens in the collection of property tax. Thakur said that instead of Rs 28.89 crore GST grants, the state government was giving Rs 7 crore and now it has been decreased to Rs 4 crore.

“In such a scenario, the corporation has to face a huge financial crisis, so the state government needs to give proper GST grants to the corporation,” said MLA Thakur during the budget session of assembly.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST