Navi Mumbai: Panvel man killed over work dispute; accused absconding

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Panvel man killed over work dispute; accused absconding/ Representative pic | File
Navi Mumbai: A 58-year-old welder contractor was allegedly killed by two of his workers over some dispute. The incident took place on October 23 night in Sukapur village under the Khandeshwar police station. The deceased has been identified as Riyazuddin Shaikh.

The police have registered a case of murder and formed two teams to trace the duo. The workers have been absconding since the incident and their mobile numbers have also been switched off.

According to the police, Shaikh's son informed the police control room after he found out his father was attacked by someone. He was allegedly hit on his head by a wooden object.

In another incident in Govandi, a youth was killed by three minors after he stopped them from bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle. Of the three minors,is still absconding

