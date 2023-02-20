Navi Mumbai: Panvel gets ₹355 crore for urban transformation

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received administrative approval for creating infrastructure for a water supply and sewerage system worth ₹355.74 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

More than 25 villages under the civic jurisdiction will be connected with the sewerage infrastructure along with treatment plants. The state government is implementing the Central government-sponsored Amrit 2.0 campaign from 2021-2022.

Of the total, ₹355.74 crore, ₹148.16 crore for the water supply project and ₹207.58 crore for the sewerage system project have been sanctioned by the Central and state governments. Meanwhile, the civic body will take a 30% financial share in both these projects and will provide ₹44.45 crore for the water supply and ₹62.27 crore for the sewerage project.

Since the establishment of PMC, the development of the city has picked up the pace. The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh has started successfully implementing various schemes of the state and Central government in the municipal sector and has focused on the development of the corporation. Along with the development of infrastructural facilities, he has also given special emphasis on the beautification of the city.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)