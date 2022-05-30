Navi Mumbai: Panvel corporator writes civic bodies to repair street light on Sion highway

Navi Mumbai: PMC corporator Gurunath Gaikar has written a letter to both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide street lights on the Sion-Panvel highway from Belapur to Kalamboli junction.

“The street lights on the Sion-Panvel highway have been lying defunct for several months causing inconvenience to the motorists. The government has started the Kharghar toll plaza and is collecting tolls from motorists, but is neglecting the development of the highway. In the last six months, there have been two accidents”, said Gaikar.

He further said, “The authorities should understand the seriousness of the issue and should at once repair the defunct lights”.

While NMMC has already floated a tender to install fresh street lights from Vashi toll plaza to Belapur, the PMC had recently conducted a survey for correcting street lights and traffic signals from Belapur to the Kalamboli junction.

Read Also Panvel students install solar-powered EV charger at Malad college