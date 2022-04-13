Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body launches 'Donating Shelves' initiative following NMMC's steps

Following the path of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started setting up 'Donating Shelves' across the city. The purpose of setting up donating shelves to reduce dry wastes reach the landfill.

Instead of throwing usable items, citizens can leave those items at the shelves and needy person will take and use them. The initiative taken by NMMC received an overwhelming response and taking cue, the PMC also set up donating shelves.

A senior official from PMC’s Solid Waste Management department said, “The aim is to ensure that minimum waste reaches the landfill. Before starting the ‘donating shelves’ initiative, we had launched a donating truck campaign in which the trucks used to go around the node on a weekly basis. People were encouraged to donate goods for better cause,” said the official.

"In donating shelves, there are proper segregation for various sections. People can donate clothes, utensils, books and toys which can be used by anyone who needs it. Many times, we decide to discard good quality clothes but are unaware whom and where to donate? People can put such items in these shelves which can then be used by those who need them.”

