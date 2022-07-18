Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body floats tender to lift debris from roads

The Panvel Municipal Corporation floated tender to appoint a contractor to lift construction debris from various locations in the jurisdiction. The proposal for the same was approved in March 2022.
The civic body floated tender after many complained of the debris dumping owing to a large number of construction works being underway.
In order to keep the road free from debris, the PMC has floated the tender to appoint a contractor. The contractor will be appointed for three years.
The unattended construction debris along the road poses a threat to motorists and also gives a bad look of the city.
