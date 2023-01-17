Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic agency starts second round of measles-rubella vaccination campaign | Sourced Photo

Panvel: As per the instructions of the state government, a special second round measles-rubella vaccination campaign is being carried out by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area from January 15 to January 25, 2023. The first round of this campaign was completed on December 25, 2022.

In the second round, 150 teams are conducting door-to-door measles preventive vaccination drives.

PMC chief urges all citizens to get their children vaccinated

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said that citizens should cooperate with the volunteers visiting their houses vaccination. "Citizens whose children had been left out of the vaccination in the first round of campaign should voluntarily come forward and complete measles-rubella vaccination of their children,” said Deshmukh.

150 teams to survey 14,735 homes in PMC area

Meanwhile, Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Health Officer of the PMC has urged that if measles-rubella patients are found, the residents of the area must inform the Civil Primary Health Centre. Around 14,735 houses will be surveyed daily by the team.

As per the regular vaccination schedule, the first dose of Measles-Rubella vaccine should be administered between 9 months and 12 months of age and the second dose between 16 months and 24 months of age.