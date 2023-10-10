 Navi Mumbai: Panic After 2 Parked Cars Catch Fire In Koparkhairane
Navi Mumbai: Panic After 2 Parked Cars Catch Fire In Koparkhairane

The precise cause of the fire remains unclear.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Fire Brigade Prevents Disaster After 2 Cars Catch Fire At Night In Kopar Khairane | Representational Image

Two cars were set ablaze in Koparkhairane on Sunday night. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Both cars were parked alongside the road in the node.

Fire Brigade prevents disaster

According to the Koparkhairane Fire Brigade, the incident occurred in Sector 19 of Koparkhairane at around 11:30 pm. One car, parked on the road, ignited in flames. Subsequently, another nearby car also caught fire. This posed a threat to nearby residential buildings due to the substantial flames.

Upon receiving information about the fire, Koparkhairane fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene. They managed to bring the fire under control in time, preventing a potential disaster. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries in the fire, but both cars were completely destroyed.

However, the precise cause of the fire remains unclear.

article-image

