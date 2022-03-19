Navi Mumbai: Over one lakh villagers to hit road on June 24 to name international airport after D B Patil

The All-Party Action Committee (APAC) has threatened that more than one lakh villagers from 11 districts of Maharashtra will hit the road on June 24, which is also the death anniversary of late socialist D B Patil to stage a protest against the state government for not naming the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil

They demanded that the state government must accept their demand before that, else the state will see a massive protest which had never happened in the state.

Dashrath Dada Patil, President of APAC said that more than one lakh villagers will assemble in the city from 11 districts of Maharashtra. “They will come from different routes to join the protest and the state government will see the power of PAPs,” said Patil.



On March 17, villagers observed black day and blocked the road in Dastan Fata in Jasai following which the police took custody of the representatives of villagers.

The PAPs from Navi Mumbai has been demanding to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil which is reportedly not accepted by the CIDCO. Following this villagers blocked the road in Dastan Fata in Jasai on March 17.

