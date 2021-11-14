Navi Mumbai: Over 95% Covid facilities available

With Covid cases dipping in Navi Mumbai, almost all the designated hospitals in the satellite city have unused facilities. While over 96 per cent of ICU beds are vacant, 99 per cent ventilator beds and 97 per cent oxygen beds are also available.

Currently, the weekly average of cases in Navi Mumbai is 27, while it was 45 last week. Of 17 Covid care centres (CCC), 13 are run by the civic body, while four are private-run, where only 81 beds out of 3,287 are occupied. Out of nine dedicated Covid health centres, three are run by the civic body and six are private, which have a total of 1,691 beds. Of these, only 35 are occupied, which is just 2 per cent of the available.

Navi Mumbai also has 35 dedicated Covid hospitals of which two are run by the civic body and 22 are private-run. Out of a total of 1,644 beds, 79 (4.8 per cent) are occupied.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said even as the cases are going down, people need to stay alert and follow Covid protocols. “The labs in Navi Mumbai are working full capacity and targeted antigen testing is also being done to locate as many positive cases as possible. Behind every positive case, 31 contacts are being traced,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:07 AM IST