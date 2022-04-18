Navi Mumbai: Over 700 alumni attend Yaden-2022 of BVIMSR

More than 700 alumni of Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management Studies and Research (BVIMSR), Belapur attended the Alumni Meeting Yaden-2022. The campus was abuzz with excitement as alumni from various batches were present and participated in different programs.

Arup Gupta, President - Alumni Association inaugurated the Alumni Meeting 2022 in the presence of Dr. Vilasrao Kadam, Regional Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai campus, Vitthal More, Senior Vice President, National Stock Exchange, and among others.

Dr. Anjali Kalse, Director, BVIMSR expressed satisfaction over the professional and personal development of all the alumni. Alumni representatives have pledged their unparalleled support for events such as HR meet, GD / PI sessions, personality development programs, training programs and infrastructure development.

Nikhil Verma, Mithilesh Raul and Bhavana Sharma were honored with Best Outgoing Students Award. Kuldeep Bhalerao was honored by BVIMSR and the Alumni Association for their outstanding work in developing and maintaining relationships with alumni and the corporate world.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:47 AM IST